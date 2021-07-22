WIN is taking the forward the conversation on Ideation, Expression and Digitalization in the visual arts on July 23rd July, at 6:00 PM. WIN, in a business media partnership with BusinessWorld, presents to you an exceptional panel discussion with some India’s female change makers and trailblazers such as Amrita Chowdhury; Alka Pande – Academic, Author, Museum Curator; Myna Mukherjee – Cultural Producer, Art Curator, Human Rights Champion; Ushmita Sahu – Art Curator, Visual Artist, Director Emami Art;and Stuti Jalan-founder of Women Inspiring Network.

The discussion aims to give some fresh new outlooks and stances with respect to the impact of digital, social and AI on amorphous paths in arts.Art, in essence has a distinct ideation and expression – both for the creators and the curators. The presentation and communication about art has been as important as it’s conception. Art, furthermore, is changing dramatically. Digital, Virtual, and AI technologies are changing the landscape of how art is created, displayed, disseminated, and consumed. This requires both the artists and the ecosystem to evolve. Each panelist will bring forth a unique perspective to the table.

Amrita Chowdhury, who is an author, entrepreneur and innovator, states that, “Technology is transforming the already amorphous world of art, and creating both desiccations and linkages in the way artists, curators, gallerists, and buyers navigate this space. Through this segment of Winning Minds, we will explore the personal journeys and motivational drivers of our eminent panelists. We will understand the role of ideation, storyboarding, and narrative storytelling in the visual arts. We will deep dive into how digital, social, and new age technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality/ virtual reality and blockchain are creating step-changes in the segment.”

Alka Pande, an Academic, Author and Museum Curator states that, “The pandemic has brought about a sea change in our minds spaces and economies. It would be interesting to know and understand what would be the texture of the new normal in the landscape of visual culture.”

Myna Mukherjee, who is a Cultural Producer, Art Curator and Human Rights Champion says, “Excited to be talking about the increasing role of technology in the visual art world, especially in this contemporary moment. Digitization is here to stay and flourish as it facilitates democratization, increased accessibility to art collections across the world without time, money or location barriers.”

Ushmita Sahu, who is an Art Curator, Visual Artist and Director of Emami Art, says that “Although digitalization has been around for quite a few years, it is transforming how we make, disseminate, and experience art in the aftermath of a global pandemic. It makes us question existing interaction methods by opening up the field with questions about accessibility, ownership, materiality, and uniqueness. Digitalization has also broadened the relationship between the artist – gallery – viewer triad, with each node realigning to more significant programming of the virtual. At Emami Art, too, we have pivoted to a robust digital presence even as we work on exhibitions such as AI art to align with the new artistic horizon.”

This insightful, in-depth session will be broadcasted across social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.