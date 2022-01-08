IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing gets back in action on Day 1 of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Chennai, 8 January 2022: All geared up for the 4th round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship, team Honda Racing India’s riders displayed their mettle in the Pro-Stock 165cc and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R categories today at the Madras Motor Race Track, Chennai.

x

Shortened to one day due to COVID-19 restrictions, Round 4 will culminate on Saturday itself. While there will be two races each for PS165cc and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup categories, there will be only one race in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R and Hornet 2.0 One Make Race.

Speaking on Round 4, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We got back on track today for Round 4 of INMRC after a brief break. Our riders rode with full confidence today and are aiming for top position in tomorrow’s race. We are looking forward to see the magical trio of Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar driving towards victory. On the other hand, we look forward to seeing stellar performances from our young guns in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R categories. I am confident that our riders will be able to push themselves further and gain laurels for the team tomorrow.”

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship Pro-Stock 165cc:

After today’s qualifying, IDEMISTU Honda SK69 Racing team’s rider Rajiv Sethu will start tomorrow’s race from 4th place on the grid. Whereas, his teammates S Mathana Kumar and Senthil Kumar will be seen at 6th and 7th place respectively.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R & Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race:

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R will witness Pune lad Sarthak Chavan on pole position. On second place will be the 2022 IDEMITSU Asia Talent Cup qualifier Kavin Quintal. Mohsin P will take off from third place on the grid in NSF250R race 1.

Setting the grid for tomorrow’s race, Prakash Kamat from chennai clinched first position in today’s qualifying of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R while Vivek Gaurav from Patna and Raheesh Khatri from Mumbai got second and third place on grid respectively.

Maintaining his strong hold on the first place, race leader Kevin Kannan overtook his competitors clocking the fastest lap at 2:11:709 to score the first place on the grid. Chasing him were Alwin Sunder and Ullas Santrupt Nanda who will be starting from the second and third place on the grid.