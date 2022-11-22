IDFC Mutual Fund to Host Workshop for Mutual Fund Distributors in Pune on November 24

Pune(S.N): IDFC Mutual Fund announced a workshop for mutual fund distributors (MFDs) on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ramee Grand Hotel, Apte Road, Shivajinagar, Pune at 4:00 p.m. The workshop will include sessions that focus on understanding market cycles while keeping pace with the changes that are currently seen in the economy, how to manage the behavioral patterns of customers, executing the right placement of the products depending on the changes in the market, and stewarding the Investment solutions as per the changing situations to make them work in the investors’ favor. Irrespective of whether the distributor is registered with IDFC Mutual Fund or not, they can attend the workshop. Interested Mutual Fund Distributors can reach out to the IDFC Mutual Fund branch office in Pune to register themselves for the workshop.

The session will focus on Customer Kundli, a program that helps MFDs in customer profiling based on their personalities. The program will also help MFDs to understand their prospective as well as existing customers. It helps MFDs understand the customers’ typical traits and provides them with pertinent tools for effective behavior and communication approaches based on the client’s personality. The workshop suggests techniques and road maps to reduce this behavioral gap when it comes to understanding how to react during market volatility and can give better insights into how to handle customers’ emotions when it comes to money matters.

IDFC Mutual Fund has conducted similar workshops for MFDs in Allahabad, Lucknow, Durgapur, Asansol, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Gorakhpur, and Guwahati attended by over 400 MFDs and benefited from the knowledge gained on various heuristics and biases in the Behavioral Finance module.