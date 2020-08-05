IDP Education hosts the biggest virtual education fair to help students

New Delhi, 5th August 2020: Studying overseas is a life-changing decision, not only for students but for their families too. Due to the disruption of services caused by COVID-19, students were facing great difficulty in the decision-making process. To address the various challenges faced by the students and their families, IDP Education, a global leader in international education services will be hosting the biggest virtual education fair. Spread over eight weeks, this education fair will begin from 10th August 2020 and will continue till 10th October 2020. Over 150 leading institutions from Australia, UK, U.S. Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland will participate in the Virtual Education Fair to interact with Indian students and help them with their overseas education plan.

First-of-its-kind, this virtual education fair is an initiative by IDP Education to solve the concerns of students and help them connect with their preferred institutions over a 1-on-1 video call from the comfort of their homes.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education, said, “IDP offers Indian students the right advice and top-quality assistance to choose the right course and institution in Australia, UK, U.S. Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland to meet their career aspirations. IDP has over 700 world-class institution partners across these six destinations and is best placed to offer students the choice to find the course most suited to them. IDP recognizes that going for higher education abroad entails a high expense, so it is important to take the correct decision the first time itself. It, therefore, provides students and their parents with an all-inclusive platform to facilitate the exchange of valuable information and get proper guidance from industry experts.”

“We understand that shortlisting an institution and working through the application process can be a bit challenging for students. Our goal, therefore, is to assist and guide them through all the steps from the initial exploratory stage, application submission to safe arrival on campus,” added Mr. Kumar.

Through this virtual fair, students can apply directly to the institutions of their choice and get detailed information on scholarships, ranking, visas, etc. by IDP’s experienced and certified education experts over a 1-on-1 video call feature. This allows them to interact face-to-face with institution representatives and get answers to their queries. IDP’s education fairs endeavor to help students make their dream of education abroad come true.