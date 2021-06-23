IDP India to host Season 2 of the one-day virtual conference IDP Talk

India: IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, is back with the Season 2 of its flagship virtual event – IDP Talk. This is a recurring event organised to discuss queries and concerns of parents and students regarding studying abroad during the pandemic. Industry experts from around the globe are invited in this event to participate and share their opinions on the current and future trends in international education.

Season 2 of IDP Talk, scheduled for 30th June, is expected to focus on the latest developments in the most sought-after destinations like Australia, the UK, the USA, Canada, and Ireland. Besides, the event will also provide a common forum for students and parents to interact with IDP’s experts on how to go about their higher education plan amidst the ongoing dynamic times.

The event comprises expert sessions and panel discussions by industry veterans who will share their views on subjects like opportunities to study online with Australian universities, trending courses in the US, focussed discussion on Canadian education, borders reopening for countries like the UK and Ireland.

The list of dignitaries and keynote speakers who will be part of the event include

Justin Wood, Director of Global Student Recruitment, Coventry University, UK

Kevin Geoghegan, Director International Office, Griffith College, Ireland

Pieter Vermeulen, Director (International Recruitment), University of North Texas, USA

Brett Galt-Smith, Counsellor (Education and Research), Australian High Commission, New Delhi

SuchitaTirkey, Manager – Recruitment, Strategic Development and Partner Relations (India & South Asia), Centennial College, Canada

Carolyn Ford, Director, International Undergraduate Recruitment, Western University, Canada

Peter Bondy, Director, International Education, Fleming College

David Hoffman, Executive Director, INTO University of Alabama, Birmingham, USA

Rob Medrano, Director of International Admissions, Pace University, USA