IDPL rolls out ScreenBox power-packed with a video-first approach for global, Indian, Regional TV and Cinema news

India, 1st June 2023: IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), formerly known as Zee Digital and one of India’s largest Digital entities, announced the mega launch of its Entertainment portal ScreenBox.in. A unique Video-First Entertainment platform, ScreenBox.in will offer sharp, snappy 360-degree coverage from the world of showbiz across various genres, including World Cinema, Bollywood, Hollywood, Regional Cinema, OTT, TV and music industry.

ScreenBox is a portmanteau, blending the two words. Screen is derived from “Silver Screen” or the world of entertainment, while “Box” denotes how it will be packed in one place for the user to dip in and discover the delightful content every time. Its visually appealing User Interface allows users to easily navigate and discover their favourite content in multimedia format.