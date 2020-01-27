iDreamCareer selected as among the top 200 globally in GSV Cup Global Premier Competition for Emerging Companies

iDreamCareer, one of India’s largest unbiased and the only multi-lingual career counselling/guidance platform and venture, today announced that it has been as among the top 200 Edtech companies from across the world to compete in the GSV Cup. “iDreamCareer” will present at the 2020 ASU GSV Summit in San Diego this year and three companies chosen as winners receive US$250,000 cash and US$100,000 in Google Cloud credits. The 2020 ASU GSV Summit being held end March in San Diego gathers leaders in government, education, and work advancing social and economic mobility by bending the arc of human potential through innovation. The 2019 edition drew 5,000 attendees from 45+ countries, including 300+ investors representing $7+ trillion of capital. The GSV Cup is a unique cross-sector competition – spanning “pre-K to gray” sectors, including technologies in corporate learning and talent management, workforce analytics, early childhood, K-12, HireED and postsecondary education. The top 200 represent 21 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, North America, and South America including 9 more besides iDreamCareer from India.

An elated Ayush Bansal, Founder & CEO, iDreamCareer, said “It feels great to be recognized globally as among the ventures doing outstanding and unique work in the larger edtech area. While certain segments of Edtech have been highly visible and relatively more heavily funded, it is heartening to note the growing focus on career guidance as a segment within, in the recent past. We look forward to competing now for the top 3 finalist in the event.”