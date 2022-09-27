IEEMA appoints Rohit Pathak as the New President for 2022-23

Sep 27, 2022, Mumbai: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry today announced the appointment of Mr. Rohit Pathak as its new President for the year 2022-23. Mr. Pathak, CEO of Birla Copper (Hindalco Industries Limited), took over the reins from Mr. Vipul Ray at the 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association today. In addition to this, the association also announced the appointment of office bearer Mr. Hamza Arsiwala, Managing Director at STELMEC Ltd., and Mr. Sunil Singhvi, CEO Energy SBU, Secure Meters as Vice President for the year 2022-23.

Mr. Pathak has been with the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) for over a decade. He is currently serving as CEO of Birla Copper, the leading Copper player in India. Rohit joined ABG in 2011 as the Principal EA to the Group Chairman, Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla, and then went on to head Aditya Birla Insulators as its CEO. Prior to joining ABG, Rohit was with McKinsey & Company for a decade, where he co-led the Automotive, Basic Materials and Procurement practices of the firm.

Mr. Rohit Pathak, President of IEEMA, said, “Our focus for the year would be on four areas. Firstly, to help the Association and Members explore and pursue emerging growth areas (e-Mobility, Renewables, Exports to EU/US as they look for China+1 sources). Secondly, driving Public Policy efforts to address pain areas of the members and to shape IEEMA strategy for new opportunities, positioning IEEMA as a thought leader. Thirdly, work with colleagues to strengthen membership engagement & regional connections, and drive key priorities such as ‘Women in Power’ and ‘Young@IEEMA’. And lastly, work to drive capability building of the IEEMA Operations Team and strengthen the processes & systems, as the IoT steers the Association into the Green, Digital Era.”

Agreeing to the same Mr Hamza Arsiwala, Vice President, IEEMA, said, “Even as we continue to support on some of our existing challenges, we will bring greater emphasis this year to showcase these emerging opportunities and bring together all stakeholders, start-ups, financial investors, and the government) to revive & accelerate the growth for the industry.”

Mr. Sunil Singhvi, Vice President, IEEMA outlined the priorities for the year, “Our foremost priority is to encourage the industry to become export competitive and growth-oriented. We will further enhance our relationship with the government and its agencies, on issues of concern and challenges faced by the industry, and undertake activities that will help in capacity building of our members.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Charu Mathur, Director General of IEEMA, said, “We are pleased to have Mr. Rohit Pathak as the new President, and Mr. Hamza Arsiwala and Mr. Sunil Singhvi as Vice Presidents. Their extensive professional experience and vast knowledge of the industry will add immense value to the association and guide the association to achieve its strategic goals.”

The 75th AGM and IEEMA’s annual convention themed as ‘Electricity to Energy: Vision 2047’, was held at Hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.