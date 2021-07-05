IESA announces the appointment K Krishna Moorthy as the President and CEO

Bangalore, India, 05 July 2021: India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the industry body representing major Electronics and Semiconductor companies in India including numerous MNC’s today announced the appointment of Mr. K Krishna Moorthy, an Electronics Industry Veteran as the President and CEO.

Mr. Moorthy is a highly accomplished technologist and management professional with a career spanning over four decades of global experience in Systems, Semiconductors, and IP products in diverse domains. He has been associated with Rambus India as the Corporate Vice President and Managing Director. He has also led the National Semiconductor India Design center as a Managing Director and was instrumental in the growth of these MNC’s in India. He has held key positions in R&D in Bharat Electronics Ltd. the defense PSU and is an acknowledged expert in agile and secure defense communication systems.

Speaking on his new role Mr. K Krishna Moorthy said, “The Electronics System Design and Manufacturing- ‘ESDM’ industry is altering the world we live in by significantly impacting all facets of our life- be it education, health care, transportation, agriculture, energy management, retail and other sectors. India with its demonstrated design expertise in Systems and Semiconductor design is well poised to leverage this strength to create a product eco system of high value addition. It is heartening to note that the Central and many State Governments have understood ESDM as a prime mover for development, employment generation and better standard of life for all and are gearing up to support its growth.” He further added, “Our start-ups and MSME’s showed their mettle during the most challenging days of the pandemic creating highly innovative solutions on real-world problems. I strongly believe that this decade belongs to ESDM in India and joining IESA as its CEO now and partner with multiple stake holders in India and abroad will be an exciting new journey.”

In his tenure as a working professional, Mr. Moorthy has mentored a few start-ups in IoT products and semiconductor solutions to revenue generation stage. The Technologist of the year 2019 award by IEEE Bangalore Chapter is notable amongst the many accolades and awards he has received in his professional life.

Welcoming the new CEO, Mr. Rajeev Khushu, Chairperson, IESA commented, “I am elated to welcome K Krishna Moorthy to the IESA family. With his profound knowledge and ingenuity, I am confident that he will further accelerate the growth of ESDM ecosystem and take it to the next level. KK’s prior experience, entrepreneurial skills, and passion will open a plethora of opportunities and reinforce our zeal to make India the sought-after destination for semiconductors, product designs and skilled talent.”