IESA, APEITA and IIT Tirupati conducts the first edition of DESI Conclave 2023

Tirupati, February 2023: India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), India’s leading industry association for ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector, today, in conjunction with Government of Andhra Pradesh organized the Defence Electronics and Semiconductor Innovations (DESI) Conclave 2023. This one-day event is being held in association with Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at the IIT Tirupathi campus.

The conclave is aimed at holding discussions with respect to the current metrics of semiconductor application with respect to defence research, and forge the way ahead for ESDM innovations in this segment. The conclave witnessed active participation from several speakers on myriad topics to include ‘Evolution of semiconductor design eco system in India’, ‘Opportunities in enabling secure ecosystem around semiconductor fabs’, ‘Successful Startup’s – a mobility example’, ‘Innovation Ecosystem’, ‘Andhra Pradesh ESDM Landscape’, and ‘Emerging and future technologies of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)’. Panel discussions on topics ‘Enabling Semiconductor Design Ecosystem in AP – A practical road map’. A session on ‘Defence & Aerospace: Growing Impactful MSME’s to support Defence Electronics Industry in India- How & Why?’ was also conducted during the conclave. The conclave also provided ESDM startups with a chance to showcase their products and innovations, along with discussions around the direction in which the Indian ESDM industry is headed.

The attendance at DESI Conclave 2023 included Dr Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupathi, Mr K Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President IESA, key appointments from the Indian Navy, Shri Saurabh Gaur, IAS Secretary,Government of Andhra Pradesh, Mrs Gowthami, IAS, CEO EMC’s – Govt of Andhra Pradesh, officials from Defence Machinery Development Establishment (DMDE) and a host of industry leaders in Semiconductor, R&D and ESDM space.