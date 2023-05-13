IESA Celebrates National Technology Day at Bhubaneshwar with Govt. of Odisha, signs MoU

Bhubaneswar,13th May 2023: The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) commemorated National Technology Day at Bhubaneswar in with the Government of Odisha, exhibiting its steadfast commitment to driving technological advancement in India.

At the event, an MoU has been signed between IESA and the Department of Electronics and Information Technology of the Government of Odisha in the presence of State Electronics and IT Minister, to help the State of Odisha to realize its aspirations in the electronics manufacturing sector and declaration by VLSI, India is a mark of Odisha’s intent in the ESDM and Semiconductor space. The MoU will pave the way for further cooperation in promoting the semiconductor industry and providing support for technology startups in the state.

A panel discussion on the “Potential for growth of Semiconductors in Odisha” was held at the conclave. The panelists comprised of industry leaders and experts, including Mr. Manas Panda, Spl Secretary Electronics & IT Govt of Odisha, Dr.ShreepadKarmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr. Satya Gupta, CEO of Epic Foundation, Rajeev Khushu, Director of Government Affairs at Texas Instruments, and K. Krishna Moorthy, CEO and President of IESA. The panelists deliberated on the state’s conducive environment, strategic location, and the availability of skilled human resources, highlighting the potential for job creation and the state’s economic growth.

IESA’s CEO and President, K. Krishna Moorthy, and Rajeev Khushu, Former Chairman of IESA, addressed the gathering of students and faculty at SoA deemed University, emphasizing the opportunities for growth and the necessity for collaboration between industry, academia, and policymakers to encourage the development of the semiconductor industry.

The semiconductor industry is a critical component of the digital revolution, facilitating the advancement of advanced electronics, medical devices, and other related products. IESA’s collaboration with the Government of Odisha demonstrates its unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of the semiconductor industry in India.

Overall, the event was a success, highlighting the potential for the semiconductor industry in Odisha and providing a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and academia to deliberate and collaborate on the development of the sector.