IESA Participates as Knowledge Partner and Co-host in VLSID 2023

Semiconductor Driving Disruptive Innovations in Global Digitalisation

• The 36th International Conference on VLSI Design

• The 22nd International Conference on Embedded Systems

Hyderabad, January 11th, 2023: India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), India’s leading industry association for ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector, is participating as a knowledge partner and Co-Host in the 36th International Conference on VLSI Design and 22nd International Conference on Embedded Systems. The prestigious event kick-started with tutorial sessions on January 8 and January 9, 2023. The main conference started from January 10 and will culminate on 12 Jan at HICC, Hyderabad.

The current edition is witnessing over 2,000 delegates from across the globe. Themed ‘Semiconductor Driving Disruptive Innovations in Global Digitalisation semiconductors and electronic business experts experts from semiconductors and electronic business on a singular platform.

The summit saw eminent speakers like Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Govt of India & Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development at Government of Telangana, and Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT), Industry and Commerce, Government of Telangana.

The inaugural day had speakers from the industry Mr. Sumit Goswami from QUALCOMM, Dr. Shivananda Koteshwar from Synopsys, Mr. Suraj Rengarajan from Applied Materials, Mr. Sridhar Rangarajan from Cadence, Mr. Venkata Simhadri from MosChip, along with other eminent industry members.

VLSID 2023, the first physical conference post-pandemic, will act as a platform to bring the top researchers and R&D engineering personal to discuss, learn and find ways to solve some of the upcoming technological challenges in the frontiers of VLSI semiconductor design space that could eventually enable many disruptive technologies for global digitalization to accelerate and succeed.