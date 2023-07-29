IESA partners with MeitY at SemiconIndia 2023 in coordinating Its Mega Exhibition

Gandhinagar July 29, 2023: The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is proud to announce its participation in the highly anticipated SemiconIndia 2023. The premier industry body will organize a three-day mega exhibition during the course of the event, which will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from 28 July to 30 July 2023. With over 100 companies participating, the exhibition promises to be a transformative experience for all stakeholders involved in product electronics and demands.

SemiconIndia 2023, a prestigious global event dedicated to the semiconductor industry, will be inaugurated under the distinguished presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exceptional gathering will showcase India’s immense potential as a thriving destination for semiconductor manufacturing and innovation, aiming to attract investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers from every corner of the world.

One of the highlight of the event will be the mega exhibition, which was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, on 25 July 2023 at Mahatma Mandir Gandhinagar. MeitY & IESA worked together to present cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking advancements in the semiconductor domain. From established players to promising startups, more than 100 companies will display their products, services, and solutions, making it an ideal platform for networking, collaboration, and fostering new business relationships. In addition to the exhibition, SemiconIndia 2023 will encompass a comprehensive conference, a startup pavilion for innovative ventures, a talent fair to identify and nurture future leaders in the semiconductor industry, and a networking platform for professionals to exchange insights and best practices.

“At IESA, we are thrilled to help organize an impactful exhibition during SemiconIndia along with MeitY, where we aim to foster responsible growth in the semiconductor industry. With over 100 participating companies, this platform will catalyze innovation, drive collaboration, and propel India’s journey towards self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing. As we work together to achieve our ambitious digital economy target, this event showcases our nation’s potential to become a global semiconductor hub, attracting investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs from around the world. We invite everyone to join us and witness the transformative power of technology at its best,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman IESA.

The semiconductor industry holds immense significance for the growth and development of various sectors, including electronics, telecommunications, defense, aerospace, healthcare, and renewable energy. As India sets its sights on becoming a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025, the country aims to reduce its reliance on semiconductor imports by strengthening domestic production and innovation. IESA’s exhibition at SemiconIndia 2023 will open up new avenues for the Indian semiconductor players, providing global recognition and promoting collaboration.