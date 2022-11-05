Iex Power Market Update, October 2022

Bangalore(S.N) -The Indian Energy Exchange, India’s premier energy exchange, achieved 7972 MU volume in October 2022, including Green Power trade of 403 MU, and 3.58 lac RECs (equivalent to 358 MU).

The total volume on the Exchange in October’22 was lower by 13% on a YoY basis due to the high volume base of last year and lower by 2% on an MoM basis due to reduced REC trading.

Improved supply of domestic coal led to an easing of supply-side constraints, resulting in a decline in prices on IEX. The average clearing price in the Day-ahead market was Rs. 3.83 in October, which was lower by 32% on an MoM basis and 52% on a YoY basis.

Going forward, further correction in prices due to improvement in coal availability and reduction in demand due to the onset of winters will provide an opportunity for cost optimization by Discoms and Open Access consumers, resulting in increased volumes on the Exchange.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the energy consumption at 115 BU during October ’22, increased by 1% on a YoY basis, however, it declined 10% on an MoM basis.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET

The Day Ahead Market clearing price was Rs. 3.83 per unit as against Rs. 5.63 per unit in September 2022. As a result, the Day-Ahead Market volume increased from 4050 MU in September 2022 to 4325 MU in October 2022, i.e 7% growth on an MoM basis. However, the Day Ahead Market volume was lower by 34% on a YoY basis due to the high volume base of last year.

The Real-Time Electricity Market achieved 2265 MU volume during the month, registering 13% YoY growth. The highest single-day volume of 124 MU was achieved on 6th October 2022. There were 630 participants in this segment during the month. The consistent growth of the real-time electricity market is an indication of the growing reliance on distribution utilities and industries to achieve power demand-supply balancing in real-time in the most efficient manner.

The Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts, and LDCs traded 621 MU during the month, a decrease of 29% on an MoM basis. However, the segment grew by an impressive 176% on a YoY basis.

GREEN MARKET: GREEN DAY-AHEAD & GREEN TERM-AHEAD MARKET

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 403 MU volume during October ’22, growing 10% YoY.

The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 293 MU volume with a weighted average price of Rs 4.02 per unit. The market saw participation from 721 market participants during the month, with the highest number of participants in a single day at 621 on 9th October 2022.

The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 110 MU volume with an average monthly price of Rs 3.77/unit for Solar and Rs 5.45/unit for Non-Solar.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)

A total of 3.58 lacs RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 26th October’22. The volume comprised 1.76 lacs Non-Solar RECs with a clearing price of Rs 1,000 per REC. Increased inventory of solar RECs saw the clearing price reaching the floor level at Rs. 1000 per REC, with 1.82 lacs Solar RECs traded during the month. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled for Wednesday, 30th November 2022.