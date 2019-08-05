IFBB Pro Bhuwan Chauhan motivates and trains young aspirants

Body Building has been on rising on Global map as well as a dynamic emerging sport here in India. With young talents such as Bhu w an Chauhan are raising the bar even higher! He is India’s first talent to qualify for the prestigious title Mr. Olympia – Men physique. With sheer determination and dedication, he has single-handedly crafted his niche. What started as a fitness hobby has grown into his passionate profession!

IHFF, Sheru Classic & UFC Gym India takes the pride and pleasure to host this inspirational MEET GREET & TRAIN with Bhu w an Chauhan, who shortly leaves for his global invasion!

Sheru Classic, in partnership with IHFF are committed to bring International icons in bodybuilding and fitness, give platform and access as well as enhance the status of Indian bodybuilding athletes and get Indian bodybuilding on the world map. Sheru Classic has been creating history each day by bringing a paradigm revolution in Indian bodybuilding. Athletes from all over the world travel all the way to India to compete and become a part of the show.

On this occasion Istayak Ansari Managing Director & Founder and Farzad Palia – Chairman, UFC GYM® India shares, “Athletes like Bhuwan are role models for every fitness enthusiast, regardless of their age or fitness level, encouraging them them to achieve their goals with strength, courage, and discipline. We at UFC GYM® offer an ultimate fitness experience with state-of-the-art equipment and top-notch coaching, supported by a motivating community of fitness enthusiasts and Such exchange programmes play a huge role in instilling confidence in Indian fitness enthusiasts and we at UFC GYM® are committed to provide an unparalleled community of movers and motivators.”