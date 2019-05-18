iFFALCON launches QLED Android TV V2A at INR 99,999 on Flipkart

the India-centric smart TV brand from global top-two TV manufacturer TCL Electronics announced the launch of iFFALCON QLED Android TV V2A. As an AI-enabled TV with inbuilt Onkyo Sound Bar, V2A delivers the brand’s promise of superior technology that facilitates intelligent living. During the BIG SHOPPING DAYS by Flipkart, the 65-inch QLED Android TV will be available at easy EMIs starting from INR 4,166. HDFC Debit or Credit Card users will receive additional 10% instant discount on EMI transactions.

The brand is also coming up with exhilarating discounts on its other Award-Winning, official Google-certified Android TVs that are integrated with the global official partners – Netflix and YouTube. At only INR 11,999, users can take home 32F2A, the 32-inch Android TV by iFFALCON. Furthermore, the 40F2A (40-inch) and 49F2A (49-inch) are available at INR 18,999 and INR 26,999. The 55-inches Android TV, 55K2A has the biggest price drop during the BIG SHOPPING DAYS, available only at INR 34,999. Bigger screen variants by the award-winning TV brand also come at handsome discounted prices. 65K2A, the 65-inch variant of the Android TV will be available at INR 58,999. 75H2A, the 75-inch variant that won the Jury’s Award for Television of the Year at The Times of India Gadgets Now Awards 2019, will be available for INR 149,999.

Other benefits of sale include easy exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, hassle-free delivery, no charge installation, and free wall mounts. Users will enjoy an exciting exchanges benefits and the 10% instant discount for HDFC card users is applicable on all the purchases. To offer the best of digital entertainment experience, iFFALCON has also partnered with the leading content platforms in India like Hotstar, EROS NOW, ZEE5, Jio Cinema, AltBalaji, YuppTV, amongst others.

To make the most of BIG SHOPPING DAYS held from 15th to 19th May, gadget-lovers can log on to Flipkart and bag handsome discounts on iFFALCON’s top-notch, official Google-Certified Android Smart TVs by TCL.