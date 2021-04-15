iFFALCON offers QLED, 4K UHD, and Android TVs at exciting discounts on Flipkart Great Home Appliances Sale

New Delhi, April 15, 2021: iFFALCON from the house of TCL has announced exciting offers on 4K UHD, 4K Android, and 4K QLED TVs as a part of Great Home Appliances Sale. The brand is selling K31, K61, K71, and H71 models at a starting price of INR 23,999, INR 24,999, INR 26,999, and INR 54,999, respectively. The sale is live from April 16, 2021 and will continue till April 20, 2021.

K31

It is an LED TV that sports 4K panels, supports HDR content, and offers smart connectivity to users for a seamless and immersive viewing experience. The device comes equipped with advanced features including an AI picture engine to enhance the contrast and brightness of TV content, micro-dimming to adjust the brightness and black levels, and Dolby Audio for optimized sound quality. The TV is available in a 43-inch variant at INR 23,999.

K61

This model offers 4K upscaling and HDR 10 to optimize video quality of non-native 4K content in real-time, Dynamic Color Enhancement for a vibrant viewing experience, and micro-dimming to intelligently make display adjustments in terms of brightness and darkness. The device also features Dolby Audio for premium sound quality throughout the user’s entertainment cycle. The TV is available in three variants: 43-inch at INR 24,999, 50-inch at 29,999, and 55-inch at INR 35,999.

K71

It is a 4K UHD TV, which also features 4K upscaling and Dynamic Color Enhancement for superior video quality, and supports Dolby Audio for a 5.1 surround sound experience. Besides these offerings, the model comes with Dolby Vision to deliver enhanced Dolby-exclusive content. What adds to this superiority element is the TV’s minimalist design that ensures a better full-screen viewing experience for users. The TV is available in two variants: 43-inch at INR 26,999 and 55-inch at INR 37,999.

H71

Along with a bezel-less design, the device features quantum dot technology and supports HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision for an immersive and superior viewing experience. It has an IPQ engine that is designed to enhance content quality through AI. The TV also offers Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound technologies for high-quality sound output. The device is available in 55-inch at INR 54,999.

Both K71 and H71 feature hands-free voice control, which means users can operate the TV using simple voice commands and enjoy a smart home experience.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “We are happy to bring our best-in-class smart TVs to customers at exciting price points. It underlines our efforts to not only sell cutting-edge technologies to users but also make sure that these products are affordable. We will continue to introduce more such offers to our customers, and strive to make shopping more rewarding for them at every point possible.”

About iFFALCON:

iFFALCON is a smart TV brand customized for the Indian market by FFALCON Technology Holdings Limited (co-invested by global top-two TV corporation TCL Electronics and leading global internet content provider Tencent Digital), providing consumers with ultimate audiovisual experience, smart and quality entertainment. By launching a full range of Google-certified Android TVs in the Indian market, iFFALCON envisions enabling an ‘Incredible Smart Life’ for every customer. All iFFALCON products have a 1-year on-site warranty along with free installation with wall mount.