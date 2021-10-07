iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV With Dolby Audio, HDR10 Support Launched Exclusively on Amazon

iFFALCON a leading consumer electronics brand continues to establish its bequest into the highly dynamic and competitive Indian television market by launching new line of products. iFFALCON TVs are a complete package of unparalleled technology, impressive innovations and an unrivalled viewing experience coming at a competitive price point. After the success of its K-series and H-series, the brand has now announced the launch of the U-series while unveiling the U61. The iFFALCON U61 would exclusively be available on the leading e-commerce platform Amazon. With superior display, Dolby Audio, slim design and other smart features the U61 is a premium offering in the budget segment.

One of the fastest-growing TV brands in India, iFFALCON has demystified high-end TV technology for the common people and provides the best in class television viewing experience at a highly economical price bracket. The brand has also continuously been strategizing its marketing policies and working towards enhancing its range of televisions with the help of the latest technologies. The iFFALCON U61 is designed to offer the perfect blend of smart features and the ultimate TV viewing experience. Talking about the launch, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “iFFALCON products are focused on bringing people closer to the high-end TV technology. Blending the latest technology with aesthetic design the iFFALCON U61 comes at an affordable price range. The brand is consistently working towards developing products that deliver powerful performance. The U61 is a great choice for consumers who would like to experience a cinematic experience at home without burning a hole in their pockets.”

iFFALCON U61 Features

Available in 43-inch screen size the U61 supports Google Assistantthat allows the users to use their voice commands to search for their favourite TV shows and more. As far as the connectivity is concerned the 43-inch TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and a USB port. For the entertainment freaks, the TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube and more allowing you access to unlimited online content.

The TV will also not disappoint the users in terms of viewing and audio experience. For an immersive and cinematic experience the TV sports a 4K HDR Display with HDR 10, Micro Dimming, 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Colour enhancement and more. Meanwhile, the TV also features Dolby Audio, 24w sound output, surround virtualizer and down-firing for an ultra-realistic, enhanced audio experience.

The presence of TCL’s smart UI takes your home entertainment system a step ahead while the AI feature not only makes life easy but intelligent too. It offers you the easiest way to search for your favourite shows, get answers related to them and more. You can also control the TV through voice commands and connect all your smart home devices to your TV and make it the centre of attraction for your house.