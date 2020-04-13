iFFALCON upgrades F2A TV series to Android 9

Leading television manufacturer iFFALCON, a part of TCL Electronics, now gives consumers more reasons to choose from its range of AI powered Android TVs. In what can be seen as a smart addition, the F2A TV has been upgraded to support the latest version of Android 9. The upgrade to Android 9, in addition to built-in Google Assistant, A+ Grade Full HD Panel and HDR 10, is expected to make a huge impression on tech-savvy users.

One of the fastest growing TV brands in India, iFFALCON has been making smart additions to its range of AI powered Android TVs. The F2A series is designed to offer a perfect blend of design, cutting-edge features and technology. Along with the Android 9 upgrade, users also get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime Video to access uninterrupted entertainment.

Commenting on the F2A Android 9 upgrade, Mike Chen, Managing Director, TCL India said, “iFFALCON from the house of TCL is focused on delivering high-end entertainment technology to the Indian youth. Our products are constantly innovating and we want to give our customers technology that is advanced and provides a superior TV entertainment experience. The F2A series is a great choice for consumers looking for a feature-rich smart TV that is powered by artificial intelligence. The upgrade to Android 9 is a part of our endeavour to offer the latest technology.”

The new update aims at making the product lot more technologically advanced. Additionally, with this the brand takes a great leap in terms of making entertainment lot more tech-driven.