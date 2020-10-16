iFFALCON offers 4KQLED and New UHD TVs at Appealing discounts, for this Year’s Flipkart Big Billion Day and Big Diwali Sale

With festivities just a couple of days away, iFFALCON, TCL’s sub-brand, has rolled out a slew of festive offers for the upcoming Big Billion Days and Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart. As part of these mind-blowing sales fests, the promising SmartTV brand is offering H71- 4K QLED TV (55-inch) at INR 51, 999; (65-inch) at INR 69, 999and K71-4K UHD TV (43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch) at INR 25,990, 35,990 and 53,499. To elevate thrill and fun to the festivities, the brand will also be launching another new UHD model K61 – 4K UHD, starting at an exciting price of INR 22,990.

iFFALCON official said, “Indians are highly charged up, looking for lucrative deals and offers, during festival seasons. To cater to this understandable need, we at iFFALCON have come up with amazing discounts on some of our best smart TV ranges, including the one, which has not been launched yet.

We hope these offerings will meet the expectations of our customers and present them products that perfectly gel with their needs and budget. These TV sets are some of the best that we offer at an affordable price segment. With the launch of more such models, we will continue to augment our existing portfolio and deliver some of the best products and services to new-age consumers.”

Both these below-mentioned models have hands-free voice control using a far-field voice recognition technology and Google Assistant integration. With this, users don’t have to speak and give commands to their remotes. They can directly talk to their TVs and play their favorite TV channels and platforms.

H71- 4K QLED with Hands-free AI

Apart from a metallic body, this model also comes with a bezel-less design, for a truly immersive full-screen viewing experience. The quantum dot technology and Dolby Vision bring unmatched colour, contrast and brightness to the screen, making the display quality much richer than traditional models. Dolby Atmos is another technology that this model offers, to enures sound fit for your theatrical content – for amazing, immersive entertainment.

K71 – 4K UHD with Hands-free AI

With a metallic body and slim design, the device looks premium than traditional LED TVs and can be beautifully integrated with room décor, making it a perfect wall showpiece, no matter whether turned off or on. It offers Dynamic Color Enhancement, which uses a proprietary algorithm to expand traditional palette limitations and deliver a more vibrant, premium video experience.

K61 – 4K UHD with Unlimited Entertainment

A new addition to iFFALCON’s existing portfolio, K61 operates with latest Android TV system and comes with 20 + pre-installed content APPs which allows users to enjoy abundant content and explore the world with intuitive voice control. Watch shows, movies and discover new ones via an unrivalled range of apps and streaming platforms. With K61, it’s never been easier to enhance user’s time at home.

With these new festive offerings, including the latest launches, iFFALCON is expanding its smart TV lineup and driving massive engagement with its customer base in India. The brand believes in catering well to its customers, while keeping in mind two factors: affordability and latest technologies, without compromising the quality. (the brand will release complete KSP details soon)