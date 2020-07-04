IFFCO Kisan’s Facebook Live Sessions to focus on farmer empowerment

New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 farmer’s crisis and restrictions on all Agri allied activities, IFFCO Kisan launched Facebook Live Sessions scheduled every day at 11 a.m. to sensitize the farmers through continuous knowledge sharing.

By disseminating valuable information, IFFCO Kisan acts as a catalyst in accelerating farmer’s production by enhancing their cultivation practices in agri and allied sector. The sessions are focused on overall farmer’s empowerment as the virtual discussions try to increase their affinity with the various digital platforms.

The live sessions cover wide array of concerning topics that needs attention from agricultural perspective against the current scenario. Through the show, farmers get the opportunity to interact with the experts from whom they get their queries answered.

“Not just this, to make it more engaging and comprehendible, we also conduct poll questions to know farmer’s opinion while offering them actionable points”, said Sandeep Malhotra, the MD of IFFCO Kisan.

The panellists consist of Dr. Atar Singh (Director- ATARI Zone -3 Kanpur, Supervises entire Gamut of 83 KVKs’ under him), Mr. Anil Kumar Kapoor (Retd. DGM NABARD), Dr.Sharad Kumar Singh (Principal Scientist-NBFGR Lucknow), Dr.KK Srivastav (Principal Scientist-CISH Lucknow), Dr. Manish K. Pandey (Senior Scientist of International repute from International Crop Research Institute For The Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT-Hyderabad), Dr.S.R Singh (Principal Scientist-CISH Lucknow), who are agri experts and mostly scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), ICAR Institutes and Agri-relation Government Departments where they are constantly in touch with farmers at ground realities.

The live session stands out from the rest as the information is disseminated in local language for farmer’s convenience. Moreover, it ensures that the structure of the show is interactive where there is large number of participation from the farmer’s end.

Therefore, through the live sessions, IFFCO Kisan promotes farmer’s knowledge acquisition with the help of content that is easy to understand and also effective in practical application in fields. Perceiving the increasing popularity of the ongoing session, in the future they would like to conduct sessions from the farm itself to make it more relatable that will help them to organically reach out to large number of farmers.