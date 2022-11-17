IFFI onboards Deltin as their official lifestyle and Entertainment partner for its 53 rd Edition in Goa

India, November 17, 2022: A cinematic treasure trove, the 53 rd Edition of The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to roll out its red carpet in Goa on 20 th November, and Deltin – India’s leading luxury gaming and entertainment brand, owned by Delta Corp Ltd is enthralled to be associated as its ‘Official Lifestyle and Entertainment Partner.’

Titled as the biggest and oldest film festival in Asia, IFFI is an integral part of the Indian cinema industry and its partnership with Deltin, which is among the most celebrated entertainment destinations in the country, brings out the shared ethos of the two entities.

Speaking on the alliance with IFFI, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO, Deltin, said, “When it comes to entertainment, IFFI and Deltin share synergies. Deltin is known to be a hub of entertainment, celebrities and performers. It celebrates life, and cinema as the reflection of life. We are delighted to be a part of the 53 rd IFFI and are excited to put on a great show with Asia’s largest film festival.”

This year, IFFI is playing up the excellence of the world of cinema, showcasing ‘Evolution of Indian Cinema in the last 100 years under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations’ in a kaleidoscopic opening ceremony. With this, around 14 cultural performances featuring top film celebrities from across India along with renowned music and dance groups representing France, Spain and Goa will also be a part of the line-up.

IFFI will witness the participation of various artistes, actors and directors, spreading a trail of stardust in its wake. Popular industry names like Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Kalki Koechlin, Mani Ratnam, Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Randeep Hooda and many more will be joining the extravagance in Goa, dialling-up the glamour quotient by a score.

During its course, the film festival will feature a host of critically acclaimed films from across India and the globe. A special ‘Spotlight’ on France is also on the cards, that will bring 8 films to the IFFI screen. This move comes as a reciprocal appreciation of talent and art to account for Cannes 2022 homage to India as its feature country.

Beyond cinema, IFFI will bring out the cultural fabric of Goa with special attractions like Shigmotsav, the cultural spring festival of the state and the Goa Carnival on 26 th and 27 th November, respectively – truly packaging it as a complete lifestyle and entertainment festival of the year!