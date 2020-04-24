IFMR GSB Placement Report

IFMR Graduate School of Business (IFMR GSB), Krea University recently released their final placement report for the MBA batch of 2018-20. The highest salary bagged by the batch is Rs. 13.6 lacs per annum. The average salary took a leap from the previous year’s Rs.8.67 lacs per annum to Rs. 9.41 lacs per annum, this year. Median salary for the two-year MBA is Rs.9.50 lacs per annum. This being evidence to the fact that skilled talent continues to attract top institutions even in the middle of a challenging scenario. Amongst the recruited students, more than 10 offers were upgraded.

The top 10% of the batch walked away with Rs.12.86 lacs per annum, followed by the top 50% with an average of Rs.10.6 lacs per annum. Candidates with experience landed with an average of Rs10 lacs per annum and the freshers with Rs.8.9 lacs per annum.

Amidst the ongoing crisis, the summer internship placement of the current batch showed immense promise. With a major MNC consulting offering the highest stipend of Rs. 1,00,000, the average stipend stood at Rs.38,400 and the median at Rs.30,000.

Arriving at the sectors, 48% of the batch are placed in the BFSI sector, followed by 12% finding their way into Consulting, 9% into Advertising or Media, 7% in IT/ITES and 6% in Retail. Around 5% placed themselves in Retail, FMCG and another 5% in logistic supply chain. The remaining 8% found their opportunities spread over other domains.

Amongst the 51 top recruiters who offered internship opportunities to the students, 22 of them continue their history with IFMR, GSB and 29 are first time recruiters. Top recruiters for the year include ANZ, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of America, Barclays, Care Ratings, CITI, Credit Suisse, Crisil, Federal bank, Fincare, GIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, Societe Generale, IDFC First Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young, KPMG, TBRC, Accenture, AMS India, Arrka, Care Risk Solution, Genpact, HCL, Infosys, Temenos, Wipro, Double Down, Intellipaat, Nielsen, Philips, Schneider Electric and others.

The gamut of interesting roles offered include Business Analyst, Consultant, Associate Consultants, Solution Lead, Credit Assessment officer / Credit Risk Analyst, Team Lead, Valuations Analyst, CRO Change (Chief Risk Officer) Management Trainees, Solution Advisor – Risk & Advisory, Deputy Managers, Manager – International Vendors & Logistics, Research Analyst, Analyst Digital, Pre-Sales Consultant, Market Research Solution Advisor, Management Executive/Trainees, Relationship Managers amongst many others.

From the batch of 2017-19 onward, IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University has been offering the MBA program in Finance, Marketing, IT, Operations, HR, and Strategic Management, with additional specializations in Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) & Data Sciences (Business Analytics).