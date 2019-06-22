IFO, 2019 – An initiative to make young learners familiar with the art of managing money

With intent to make young learners familiar with the art of understanding and managing money from last 7 years, International Financial Olympiad, 2019 is being conducted by International Institute of Financial Markets (IIFM) and Economic Times is for students from classes 8th to 12th. The International Financial Olympiad, 2019 incorporates application from school students from class 8th to 12th and the registrations are open till 30th August, 2019.

Olympiads help to identify a child’s capability and motivate students to endeavor for better and deeper understanding of financial facts and enhance their skills to manage their daily life. IFO has catered to more than 48,000 students in 162 cities and 5 countries to promote financial literacy for students at school levels in the span of 7 years. Apart from having association with over 1000 schools in India, the team has also expanded internationally by incorporating several schools from Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait and Sharjah.

Initially, International Finance Olympiad was being launched in alliance with National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), The Times Group (Education Times) and the International Institute of Financial Markets (IIFM). Since 2015, Pratham Test Prep has been associated with EconomicTimes.com for providing Financial Content and conducting the Olympiad and Quizzes. Some of the prestigious schools associated with us are: Delhi Public School, R K Puram (New Delhi), Birla Vidya Niketan (New Delhi), Vidyashilp Academy (Bangalore), Welham Boys School (Dehradun), Delhi Public School (Guwahati), City Montessari School (Lucknow), Scholars Home (Lucknow) and many more.

The Olympiad is conducted in three rounds. Students compete with each other at national and International level by studying from their School books of CBSE/ICSE/IB Board. The first is conducted at the school level MCQ round which will take place from 1st September 2019 to 15th November 2019. Students scoring above 60% in the first round are then eligible for the regional round that will begin from 16th November 2019 and end on 24thDecember 2019.

The pattern includes written round, Audio visual round and crossword puzzles in duration of 2 hours. After this, a 4 member team is then selected and called to Delhi for the International Grand Finale. The pattern of the finale is an oral quiz type conducted for 3 hours to select the winner.

Students registering at National and International level competition have an added advantage as they get an Internationally recognized certification at every level and a chance to compete for Rs. 1.6 Lakh cash scholarship prizes including Rs 60000 for School toppers and Rs 1,00,000 for Regional toppers and become a ‘Financial Literate’ at a young age. Students can participate from Schools or individually through the website www.financeolympiad.in.