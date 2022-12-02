IFSEC India Expo 2022- A Landmark Congregation; Expanding Boundaries of New-Age Security Technology Solutions

New Delhi, December 2022: India’s leading B2B event organizer, Informa Markets in India’s largest commercial security event, The International Fire and Security Exhibition and Conference India Expo (IFSEC) India Expo 2022, commenced its 15th edition with great anticipation and high footfalls today at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Over 180 brands showcased their products displaying new methodical technology solutions that have been making waves in the Indian security and surveillance industry. Adding to the expo’s highlights, a two-day conference is being hosted with the theme– ‘Gearing Up for New-Age Security Threats’, which saw potent points raised by many CSOs about new-age security climate, blips, challenges, and their ultimate solutions.

The event was inaugurated by Guests of Honour – Shri Rajesh Kumar, IPS, Jt. Commissioner, Delhi Police and Shri Akhilesh Srivastava, IT Advisor, Govt. of Uttarakhand; Special Guests: Mr. Shiv Charan Yadav, President, Asian Professional Security Association (APSA) and Shri Iqbal Singh Jagdeva, President, Global UAV Federation – India Chapter along with Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr Pankaj Jain, Sr. Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India, amidst an august gathering. The expo was also marked by the presence of leading industry associations, government bodies, research partners, training providers, and education specialists.

Over the course of the past 15 years, the IFSEC India expo has established itself as a prominent platform for introducing, familiarising, and concretizing contemporary technology products and trends. In line with the expo’s theme, Surveillance, GPS, Gate automation, and Parking Management have recorded a stellar increase in market size and demand and are enjoying a great showcase at the event this year.

The IFSEC India 2022 has been well supported by brands such as eSSL, Hi-Focus, Hikvision, FAAC, Globus Infocom, Godrej, Markon, Matrix Comsec, Netgear, Prama, Seagate, Securicor, Sparsh, Syrotech, TimeWatch, Toshiba, TrueView, TVT, UNV, and ZKTeco, to name a few. Featuring over 180 brands with solutions driven by innovation, the expo gave the audience access to new avenues of technology solutions aimed at curtailing security breaches and lapses. Power talks with 50+ panelists, speakers, and powerhouse talents of the commercial security industry marked the conference.

There was also an expansive display of breakthrough technology products like Surveillance Cameras with Night Vision, Digital Video Recorders, Encoders and Decoders, Security Alarm Systems, Audio-Video Door Phones, RFID Systems, Biometric Systems, Security Gates, Guard Patrol Monitoring Systems, Electronic Locks, Swing Gate Barriers, Anti-Theft EAS Systems, Peripheral Accessories, and Access Machines. In continuation from last year, CCTVs, video surveillance, biometrics & RFID, access control, AI, IoT, Safe Cities, information security, GPS systems, video analytics, and intelligent building systems were also presented at the event.

At the IFSEC’s inauguration ceremony, Shri Rajesh Kumar, IPS, Jt. Commissioner, of Delhi Police, praised IFSEC’s efforts and said, “This is the 15th edition of the show and it’s a very long time for any exhibition to sustain. The expo ably showcases the hard work, level of output, and impact it has been able to generate. The credit goes to the organizers for putting up a show which brings industry players and professionals in the security industry to showcase their products and offerings to the wider community.”

Describing “Security” as primary for any establishment to thrive and grow, he continued, “For security, we generally depend upon human factors but we all know that physical security has its limitations and proves to be less dependable than technology and artificial intelligence. We, as police officers, always welcome technology like CCTV cameras and drones as it gives us an uninterrupted view of what is happening. Security based on technology is the most dependable.”

While he acknowledged that India has a robust software security system, he pointed out that hardware security tools still need to be developed in a much-advanced manner so that they can be protected against the vagaries of nature and any unforeseen intrusion or attacks. He further requested industry players, “I request that quality should not be compromised when it comes to delivering hardware security solutions. This increases our dependence on human security which is the least reliable. We are the biggest consumers of the security of technology and rejecters of technology as well. So it is up to the players to restore our trust and make us their lifetime consumers.”

Speaking on the announcement of IFSEC India’s 15th edition slated in New Delhi, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “Growth and innovations in technology have brought in accessibility, convenience, and connectivity in the security industry, considerably reducing dependence on physical security. A windfall of demands has led to increased sales in India’s security and surveillance industry. The industry has witnessed an acceleration in production, demand, and market domination of AI, cloud computing, IoT, and cybersecurity. India’s Video Surveillance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020-26. The industry is seeing visible growth in adopting video surveillance systems with central control rooms, video analytics, biometrics, face recognition, and CCTV cameras. Safe city projects have gained traction in India to support public safety, ramping up opportunities for domestic and global players in the industry.”

“IFSEC India 2022 has acted as a facilitator for the progress of security and ancillary industries. It is a tailor-made opportunity for collaborations among industry players to ideate, innovate collectively, spot trends, and come up with integrated, high-tech solutions that are cost-effective and easy to implement. This year, the industry will also witness the 5th edition of the IFSEC Awards to honor the best in the industry. We look forward to yet another successful IFSEC,” He further added.

The 5th edition of the IFSEC India Awards was held at Pragati Maidan on Day 1. It is an authentic and credited platform that honored organizations that have implemented best security practices to ensure the safety and integrity of individuals. The awards were in partnership with ASIS New Delhi Chapter and are expected to see significant CSO footfalls. The Chapter leaders from key ASIS India Chapters – Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru will mark their presence at the Awards.

Day 1 of the two-day Power Talk conference discussed relevant insights gained in the domestic and global security market with the theme: New-Age Threats to Security alongside the exhibition. Some of the trending topics were – ‘ Role Played by Technology in Ensuring Corporate Security & Resilience and How Security Technologies Contribute to OPEX Reduction’; ‘ Top Security Trends, Apps and Solutions that will shape the future; a panel discussion on ‘ Geopolitical Risks, Role Played by Technology in Ensuring Corporate Security, Blueprint for Future and Security Skills Required’; ‘ Chips, Cameras, and Applications: A Made in India AI Solution for a More Secure Future’; a key-note session on ‘ Keynote: Changing Paradigm in Corporate Security’ to name a few.

Day 2 will see sessions and panel discussions on Healthcare Security, Facility Management and Safety at Healthcare Facilities; Rising Expectations from CSOs – Preventing Crises and Ensuring Business Continuity; Cyber Frauds and the Threats; Security Challenges in the Hospitality Industry; Tech-Enabled Disruptions & Emerging Paradigms in Corporate Security; Cyber Intelligence from the Dark/Deep Web and The Converging Roles of CSOs and CISOs.