IG International and Freshpro join hands to form IG Grapes; the association primed to be India’s largest grape cultivation center

IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Freshpro International, a producer and exporter of the highest quality fruits and vegetables. The association would create a symbiotic relationship between the two behemoth fresh produce brands, who’ll work together to cultivate the best-of-breed grapes in Nashik, India. The trailblazing project would be carried out on 400 hectares of land, planted with superior genetically engineered grape cultivars. The aim of the consortium is to culminate as the largest growers of grapes in India by 2027.

For over 15 years, Freshpro International has been building relationships with vendors and clients alike, creating a global network of collaborations that have worked on making the export service seamless. The company has grown to be rightly entitled as a global brand, with an emphasis on research and development, to ensure that the quality of produce always exceeds customer expectations. The company’s first explorations in the export business began with grapes.

Acclaimed as the leading fresh fruit importer in India, IG International is entrenched with a renowned reputation for more than 50 years in this market segment. The company’s organized and strategic sourcing system, augmented by a seamless supply chain with a well-connected overseas procurement network, enables them to import best-of-breed fruits from 22 different countries.

Mr. Tarun Arora, Director Single Family Office, IG International was quoted on the newly formed association, he said, “Grapes have been a fruit basket favorite in India. With its consumption rising every year, it creates a challenge for us at IG to keep up with the demand and help our customers with nothing but the most elite batch of grapes reaching their plates. With the best-of-breed cultivars that will be employed to grow delicious grape varieties, our joint venture with Freshpro International would give us a stronger hold on the grape market in India and elsewhere.”

Speaking on the collaboration for this mega grape cultivation project, Mr Aman Anand of Freshpro International, said,“With this association we will be able to provide our consumers in India with many new cultivars which the Indian market would not have consumed before”