IG International opens a new cold storage facility in Delhi, taking the count up to 17 across India

New Delhi, 7th January 2022: IG International, one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers, has announced the launch of its new cold storage facility in New Delhi. The 3000 sq. meter-facility can store 3500 pallets, maintaining temperatures ranging from 0°C to 2°C.

The newly launched cold storage facility is the 17th of its kind. It has railway siding and a 60 acre-Container Freight Station (CFS), making the operations seamless. In 2018, the company opened one such facility in Mumbai, the fourth in the city. It made IG International the second largest cold chain company in India.

In 2020, IG collaborated with India’s largest professional and integrated Infrastructure & Shipping Company JM Baxi Group to build world-class storage facilities to reduce lead-time. The Delhi facility is the second successful transaction with the Group after its successful co-operation in the cold storage facility at NhavaSheva. The co-operation envisions other such strategic alliances on a pan India basis which add value to both partners. Elaborating on the alliance, JM Baxi’s Manoj Arora said that “This is a step that is being taken in the orientation of the group to align their service offerings as close as possible to customer requirements and integrating the group’s various capabilities to addressing customer requirements in a cost-efficient manner”.

Speaking about the launch, Tarun Arora, Director of Finance and Operations of IG International, said,

“We are committed to providing the best quality fresh fruit to our Indian consumers, and our leadership in cold chain maintenance allows us to do that. The terminals enable us to be flexible and make our operations agile. The train or trucks can park simultaneously in the Delhi facility, giving an edge to handle scalable volumes. We are delighted and looking forward to building volumes at JM Baxi’s – DICT inland container depot. It is strategically located at Sonepat and is efficient and cost-effective for EXIM and domestic cargoes in Delhi/NCR.”

Besides Delhi and Mumbai, the company’s other cold chain facilities are located in Panvel, Bangalore, Chennai, Ganaur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Amravati. IG International further plans to expand pan India in collaboration with JM Baxi with similar cold chain terminals.