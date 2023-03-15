IG International revels in the spirit of women’s day by sending fresh and premium blueberries to women influencers

India, March 2023: All women deserve to be pampered with nothing but the best and the sweetest gifts on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023. IG International has left no stone unturned to celebrate Women’s Day, as they have sent some of the freshest blueberries from their recent batch to 100 of the top women influencers in the country as the part of their Women’s Day campaign.

Fresh blueberries are a popular summer treat. They have a sweet flavor, and they are succulent and nutritious. Therefore, these dainty and toothsome blue fruits have been parcelled out to women influencers as a gift of health this summer as we get ready to celebrate Women’s Day. The message at the heart of this campaign is to celebrate all women and their lives. All the hampers have been embellished with a beautiful message.

The gift hampers were shared with women influencers in major cities around the country, like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata. The gift was shared with influencers from different spheres and categories like lifestyle, health, showbiz, food bloggers, and entrepreneurs among others.

This partnership is ground-breaking for the fresh produce industry in India. The world’s leading producer and marketer of blueberries, Hortifrut IG Berries, and MBO blueberry genetics have joined forces to form this special and synergistic alliance. This expansion is improving the berry business across India.