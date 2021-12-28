Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. forays into 2-wheeler EV motorbike segment with CYBORG

New Delhi, December 28th, 2021: Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd., a homegrown startup specializing in building customized vehicles and sound engineering, today announced its foray into India’s two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) motorbike segment with CYBORG. True fusion between a man and a machine – CYBORG; is a range of premium electric motorbikes that completely redefines the identity for electric mobility in India with smarter, safer, and environmentally-friendly technology.

CYBORG will be a range of premium electric motorbikes, offering an all-new motorcycling experience – accessible to new riders and thrilling for accomplished motorcyclists. CYBORG bikes are unique in terms of design, aesthetics, style, features and technology offering consumers with the best in class product. The brand will focus on making the safest motorbikes in India and will continually explore new ways to improve battery technology and manufacturing processes. Manufacturing and assembly of the electric motorbikes has already begun at company’s plant in Manesar, Gurugaon. In the initial phase, the company has a capacity to produce 40,000 Units in the financial year 2022-23.

CYBORG will roll out three product variants in the India market in the mid to high speed category. To begin the operations; its first flagship product – Cruiser model is the Yoda, catering to the niche segment of consumers. Yoda, the cruiser has been designed to reimagine the relationship between the bike and the rider, erasing the divide to make them one. The motorbike is aimed at keeping the aspirations of Indian consumers in mind while being tested for the toughest and most extreme terrain and climatic conditions in the country. Yoda, it’s first and India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike with a swappable battery and is targeted at auto enthusiasts who want to enjoy the thrill of riding and feel the adrenaline of riding an electric motorbike to its fullest potential.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Raghav Kalra, Founder, Ignitron Motocorp Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce our entry into the electric two-wheeler motorbike segment, with our new brand CYBORG. We believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and India is on its path to faster adoption of EVs. Our mission is to protect riders with technology that adapts to humans instead of the other way around. We believe that a true fusion of human and machine can make each journey more personal, exhilarating, and safe. It is important to build and develop vehicles that are desirable, reliable and affordable and CYBORG will cater to the growing demands of the e-vehicle enthusiasts in the country by offering an all-encompassing solution that is eco-friendly and superior. Customer satisfaction has been at the heart of our philosophy while developing, designing and manufacturing our products.”

With the promise of expanding its electric two-wheeler product portfolio, CYBORG is also launching two more products to cater to the needs of the mass-market buyers ensuring good range, a powerful motor and an affordable price point. The company will have a robust sales and service network spread across India covering the north, south and western regions of India with super distributors and service centers. They are also partnering for SOS (road side assistance) along with battery swapping stations and pay as you go CYBORG {Joule} Stations which will be located at every 1 Kilo meters. These are compact home charge sockets which give fast charging of 50% in 30 minutes and the online payments will be credited in the vendors account with service charges and a premium fee for the vendor to earn money on supplies and services.