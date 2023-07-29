iGowise Mobility Empowers Emerging EV Startups with Holistic M-PaaS Platform

India, 29th July 2023: iGowise Mobility (iGo), a leading deep-tech smart-mobility startup based in Bengaluru, announces its groundbreaking initiative to transform the electric vehicle (EV) industry by providing a comprehensive holistic offering for OEM enablement. With a decade-long commitment to smart mobility research and development, iGo has packaged its innovative technologies into a simple, compact, and modular mobility platform as a service (M-PaaS) to empower emerging OEMs in the micro-mobility space.

The iGo M-PaaS is equipped with a series of proprietary innovative technologies, including the Narrow Tilting Twin-wheel, Active-Balancing-Assist, Self-Syncing Dual-Drive power-train, and an advanced 100000 KM LMFP battery chemistry. This cutting-edge platform enables EV startups to expedite product development cycles by up to 3x faster, fostering a “build your own brand” (BYOB) approach and high-quality next-gen 2W manufacturing.

Speaking about the launch of M-PaaS, Suresh Salla, CTO & Chief Engineer of iGowise, emphasized on the importance of core-automobile R&D alongside electric powertrain advancements, stating, “Our goal is to see India at the forefront of high-quality 2W manufacturing. This requires a comprehensive R&D approach that extends beyond electric powertrain components”

Another key highlight of iGo’s offering is a comprehensive blueprint for setting up off-the-shelf micro-factories, which democratizes electric vehicle manufacturing and significantly reduces entry barriers for EV startups. By simplifying complex production processes and cutting manufacturing setup costs by up to 90%, iGo’s approach redefines the path for OEMs to bring new products to the market speedily, meet high consumer demand, and compete effectively in the global EV market.

To address affordability for end consumers without compromising on quality, iGo has also introduced the EaziGo pricing model. Users can now subscribe & ride smart connected vehicles built on the iGo M-PaaS platform starting at just INR 4800 per month, eliminating upfront costs and making high-quality products easily accessible, even in rural areas.

iGo is also enhancing the user experience with the launch of AI-enabled smartphone applications starting with the driveiGo App. This app provides users with vehicle data, alerts, roadside assistance, and customer care support. The careiGo RSA, at-home service & extended warranty package ensures maximum uptime & worry-free ridership, ensuring real customer experience starts way past the sale.

Interestingly, iGo’s EV powertrain platform eliminates the need for dedicated charging infrastructure. The state-of-the-art 3.5 kWh multi-level fire-resistant battery pack can be recharged within just 3 hours at any standard 15 Amps home socket, ensuring the long life of the battery without the need for DC fast chargers.

iGowise Mobility’s comprehensive solutions, ranging from core automobile technologies, and ultra-affordable pricing strategies, to smart connected features, work in accordance to accelerate the world’s transition to safe, smart & sustainable mobility options.