iGrad’s Your Money Personality Receives 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education Award

San Diego, CA: iGrad’s Your Money Personality™ was recently recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with the 2020 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Adults’ Education Program of the Year award.

This is the fourth time iGrad has received an EIFLE award, having been recognized for both its Enrich financial wellness platform for employers and its iGrad student financial wellness program.

“iGrad continues to deliver strong, innovative content and tools to advance financial wellness,” said Rachel Gordon, executive director of the Institute for Financial Literacy. “Your Money Personality brings financial education and behavioral economics together in a way that is approachable and effective. It can’t just be about money. To effectively educate and change lives, we must take a more comprehensive approach to financial education.”

Your Money Personality generates a personalized financial wellness guide based on personality type. The assessment is part of iGrad’s Enrich financial wellness platform, which is used by more than 20,000 employers and 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide interactive and personalized financial wellness education and tools to employees, members and customers.

Developed by leading financial wellness and behavioral economics experts, Your Money Personality incorporates a personality test that is similar to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) by assessing financial behaviors across a range of categories, including outlook, emotions, focus, influence and bonus. It helps users understand each component of their money personality, including dominant traits, strengths and challenges – an understanding that is essential to making long-term changes.

The assessment uses Likert-type scale questions to assess financial behaviors, including spending, saving and budgeting. After answering questions in categories including emotions, focus, outlook and influence, users learn their financial strengths and challenges and receive specific directions on how to work towards achieving financial wellness.

More than 120,000 people have participated in Your Money Personality since its launch in 2018. A recent survey of nearly 650 participants revealed:

55 percent said they reduced unnecessary spending

47 percent said financial anxiety and stress has decreased

37 percent increased their savings

33 percent have increased what they are paying towards debt

22 percent established or increased their retirement savings

“We are thrilled to again be recognized with this prestigious award,” said Rob LaBreche, founder and president of iGrad. “Even more, we are proud that Your Money Personality is making such a difference in helping people work towards financial wellness.”

The EIFLE Awards were created 13 years ago to acknowledge innovation, dedication and the commitment of individuals and organizations that support financial literacy education worldwide.