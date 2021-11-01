iGRiD goes on a hiring spree; plans to on-board 100+ Professionals to accelerate the company’s new product launch

Mumbai: India’s leading Consumer Electronics and Lifestyle Brand with increasing demand and supply along with a great response, iGRiD is all set to launch a new range of products in this Festive Season. The latest addition to the brand’s product line will increase the employment opportunity, the company will also launch a new product portfolio featuring a new season’s unisex collection.

Previously, iGRiD operated with a workforce of 20+ employees, but recently the company has decided to increase its strength by recruiting almost double the number of existing employees. The latest product collection of iGRiD will feature both Face and Hair categories: ion massager, facial fine hair trimmers, facial ionic sauna, deep core cleaning devices Hair: dryer, curlers, Hair straightening brushes, callus removers, and a lot more within a semi-premium range.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Madhav Kota, Founder & Director of iGRiD said: “Owing to the positive response from the consumers and the demand from the market we are launching 15 products in our Hair and Face category. Our innovation is about to put a step in the semi-premium segments with its newest launch at budget-friendly rates along with assuring premium quality. To meet the organizational demand, we are hiring 100+ professionals in the current Financial Year.”

iGRiD is looking forward to employment opportunities for freshers and experienced people with job positions and training sessions for all. The company envisages creating employment for 100+ people by 2022.