IHCL Launches ‘She Remains The Taj’ – Reaffirms its Commitment to Women Empowerment

National: MAY 7, 2022: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today launched ‘She Remains the Taj’, a holistic framework of women-centric initiatives for all stakeholders including guests, employees, partners and the community. This encompasses enhanced experiences for women travellers at its hotels across the globe. IHCL also announced its goal to raise women participation in its workforce to 25% by 2025, and support women-led businesses and partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “IHCL is known for championing the cause of women and enhancing their participation both, within and outside the organization. Cognizant of the growing economic influence of women consumers, ‘She Remains the Taj’ re-iterates our commitment to creating customer-centric experiences for travellers.” He further added, “We will introduce a series of initiatives and enabling policies to increase workforce participation. Keeping the community at the core, IHCL will continue to extend economic opportunities to the larger ecosystem.”

Based on extensive research, the customer value proposition for women travellers has been developed to include heightened levels of privacy, security, bespoke amenities and stay offerings. As part of its commitment to increase women in leadership positions, 25% of these roles at upcoming IHCL hotels will be women.

Over the years, IHCL has implemented pioneering initiatives including the opening of South Asia’s first all-women managed luxury residences, Taj Wellington Mews in Chennai, and the all-women engineers’ team to build Ginger’s flagship hotel in Mumbai. Its industry leading policies include extended maternity leave, crèche facilities, healthcare benefits including IVF treatments, and skilling of women in under-served communities and regions.

Paying tribute to the iconic brand ‘Taj’ and its century old legacy, ‘She Remains the Taj’ was unveiled with the launch of a film at an event over a panel discussion with eminent leaders, celebrating the spirit of women.