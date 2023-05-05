Iifl Finance Offers Up To Rs 10 Lac Business Loan On Whatsapp

Bangalore, May 2023: IIFL Finance offers up to Rs.10 lakh business loans to customers on WhatsApp with quick approval. IIFL Finance’s business loan on WhatsApp is the first-of-its-kind initiative in the MSME lending industry, where 100% of the loan application-to-disbursal happens digitally. Over 450 million users of WhatsApp in India can avail of a 24×7 end-to-end digital loan facility from IIFL Finance.

IIFL Finance is one of India’s largest retail-focused NBFCs with over 10 million customers, mostly unbanked and underbanked. IIFL Finance is the preferred loan destination for small entrepreneurs across India, where it’s present through branches and multiple digital platforms.

IIFL Finance’s WhatsApp loan product is supported by a powerful AI bot that matches the users’ inputs to the loan offer and facilitates the application. WhatsApp users can avail loan from IIFL Finance through WhatsApp by sending a “Hi” to 9019702184, completing the necessary paperless process quickly, and receiving funds in their account.

Bharat Aggarwal, Business Head, Unsecured Lending at IIFL Finance said, “IIFL Finance has simplified the complex journey of a loan application and disbursal through easy paperless offerings over WhatsApp. With a focus on small entrepreneurs, we have innovated this instant business loan on WhatsApp product.”

IIFL Finance is currently able to service 1 lac MSME credit queries through its WhatsApp loan channel.

In today’s omnichannel world of texts, chats, and tweets, merchants want to interact with businesses the same way they connect with their family and friends. Indians love to chat on WhatsApp which is easy and convenient.