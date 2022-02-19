IIHM Launches Institute of Pastry and Culinary and The First Ever Chocolate Hotel

Bengaluru, 19th Feb, 2022: The International Institute of Hotel Management has launched a world-class Pastry School, IIHM Institute of Patisserie and Culinary (IIPC) headed by renowned Pastry Expert, Chef Avijit Ghosh, Brand Ambassador the Belgian chocolate company Callebaut and former Corporate Pastry Chef, Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts.

IIPC’s first ever unique “Chocolat Hotel” is all set to open doors in Bangalore. A hotel, café, banquet, rooms and buffet designed, inspired and themed on chocolate is an incredible and unexplored area. The new hotel will have its own chocolate café and chocolate buffet with the best international chocolate brands displaying their products here. Chocolate-lovers will also get to see, taste and buy a variety of items that will be available at the chocolate exhibitions that will be held here from time to time.

x

The good news for young culinary talents who aspire to become pastry chefs or homemakers who want to master the art of making chocolates is that IIPC will start special classes to learn chocolate-making. Interested people are welcome to come to the hotel, stay for six days and learn the art of chocolate making. It’s a residential programme open to all interested candidates.

The hotel rooms, too, will be themed on chocolate. Chocolate exhibitions displaying the best chocolate brands and their products. This is the very first Institute in India promoting culinary tourism. The attempt is to make The Chocolate Hotel a destination for holiday – goers.

IIPC will be offering nine months and a six months certificate course in patisserie which also have the residential option. IIPC will also offer weekend courses and customised residential courses for the matured students.

x

Chef Avijit Ghosh said, “This is a unique and innovative idea of starting a Chocolate Hotel. This will be the first of its kind and people will experience chocolate in so many forms like never before. At IIPC, people interested in learning the art of chocolate-making will find a lot of inspiration for making various kinds of chocolates and pastries.”

Dr Suborno Bose, the Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM said, “This is going to be the first Chocolate Hotel in India where everything will be themed on chocolate. Everyone loves chocolate and it is a way of expressing a lot of emotions for most people. I think this new concept will provide a unique opportunity to taste and experience chocolate in various forms. We are starting IIPC as well where the very talented and renowned pastry chef, Chef Avijit Ghosh will lead the pastry and chocolate-making classes.”