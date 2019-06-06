IIHMR felicitates its bright young minds at the 5th edition of convocation

The importance of apt education is enormous and shouldn’t be lost amongst the melee of educational reforms coming up, especially in the realm of Mental and Public, Rural Health and Pharmaceutical industry. To sustain this vision, IIHMR University is arming its students with the right kind of tools to create a positive disruption in serving the public. The university is now gearing up to see off its 5th batch, though a glittering and prestigious convocation.

This 5th edition of annual convocation would be held amongst much pomp and gaiety on 7th of June, 2019 at their Jaipur campus. Luminaries such as Shri. Atul Sobti Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) and Shri Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Medical College, Jaipur would grace this event as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. The degrees to be awarded are MBA Hospital and Health Management, MBA Pharmaceutical Management, MBA Rural Management and Master of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, USA & IIHMR University, INDIA (Cooperative Program). The itinerary for the event is as follows:

“We are pleased to announce the conclusion of our 5th batch for the various degrees in the university. This convocation would be a celebration of the undying spirit paired with an unquenchable thirst to learn, that our students have displayed. Exemplary minds need apt guidance, to nurture and IIHMR’s endeavours to facilitate that shall certainly bear fruit. This day to herald the future catalysts of change as we prepare a platform for them to safely soar off to success.” says Dr.Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University, Jaipur.