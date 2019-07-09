IIHMR organises its first Orientation Programme for MBA Students

In response to rising demand for industry relevant education, pioneering organization, the IIHMR University, is welcoming its batch of MBA – First Year Session -2019-20, at its Jaipur campus. India stand strong on prolific foundation of education coming from age old practices through modern day advance curriculum. Yet especially in the realm of public health, health and hospital administration, pharmaceutical management and rural development, the awareness is pretty less.This is being promoted through orientation programme for MBA students.Almost 270 students registered in MBA out of which180 students are in Health management, 60 inpharmaceutical management, 30 in Rural Management and 26 in PhD and 15 in MPH.

This Orientation Programme would be held amongst much pomp and gaiety from 9th July-10th July 2019 at their Jaipur campus. Prof. (Dr.) Azhar Kazmi, Professor Department of Management & Marketing, King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, Saudi Arabia, will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural program. The other Luminaries such as Dr U.V. Somayajulu President, Indian Association for Study of Population, New Delhi, Mr. Sunil Thomas Jacob State Program Co-Ordinator, United Nations Population Fund, Jaipur Rajasthan, Mr. Joy Chakraborty Chief Operating Officer, P. D. Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai Mr. Amlan Bhusan Director, Anayaha Capital Limited, London (UK) respectively will also be present on the occasion.

The programme will be followed by motivational session by President, IIHMR-U, Dr. Pankaj Gupta and Chairman, IIHMR University, Dr. S.D. Gupta. The Guest of Honour will be Mr. Prasann Thatte Head, Monitoring & Evaluation at Reliance Foundation, Mumbai

“After years of imparting quality education in the sector of health and hospital management, Indian Institute of Health Management Research has introduced a two-year MBA program, which is a great opportunity for graduates who aim to pursue their career in Business Management. We welcome the first batch of our students,” says Mr. Pankaj Gupta President IIHMR University.