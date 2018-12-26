With efforts towards continuous engagement with passed out students, IIHMR University has planned a series of zonal alumni meet in consecutive months, the first of which recently concluded in Mumbai.

The Jaipur-based premier healthcare research institution, IIHMR University, organized its Mumbai Alumni Meet on December 22nd 2018, at Svenska Design Hotel, Andheri West, Mumbai. The meet witnessed the participation of over 50 alumni members based in the West Zone of the country, who relived the memories of the days spend in the university.

The event was marked by lighting of the lamp by Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University, along with senior dignitaries of the university, followed by his address and a formal felicitation ceremony.

On the occasion, Dr. Pankaj Gupta also unveiled the posters of all three MBA programs MBA Hospital and Health Management, MBA in Pharmaceutical Management and MBA in Rural Management.

“The zonal Alumni Meets not only provide avenues to touch base with the students who are today experts in their respective fields from the hospital and health industry, to the pharmaceutical industry, to the development sector, but also provides an opportunity to exchange developing stories of the former students with that of the university’s. We believe the growth of our students and their successes is the success of our investment in them. It is always a pleasure to see the budding flowers that IIHMR University once watered to blossom in the outside world.”, said Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University.

The meet was organized with the objective of reconnecting with the former students and reigniting memories while sharing institutional developments in the process and acknowledging their contribution in their field of work.

Well settled in various branches of healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, hospital management, and rural management, the former students were accompanied by their family members who got to know more about the exciting life at IIHMR University.

Nostalgia filled the room as the students re-connected with their peers, and interacted in person, especially at the age of social media where personal touch has taken a backseat against digital world.

IIHMR University plans to have two more zonal alumni meets in the first quarter of 2019. Registrations are open for upcoming alumni meets, scheduled for 27th January 2019 at Jaipur IIHMR University campus and for 16th February 2019 to be organized at Bengaluru.