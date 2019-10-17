IIHMR University inaugurates post graduate degree program, Master of Public Health (MPH)

IIHMR University inaugurated its 7th Cohort of the prestigious international postgraduate the degree program, Master of Public Health (MPH) conducted in cooperation with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, USA, on 14 October in University campus.

The students in the 7th cohort of MPH program would travel to John’s Hopkins University Campus at Baltimore, USA for a period of 2 weeks winters term program in January 2020. The three-fourths of terms will be taught in India, and one term at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA. The collaboration between the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHSPH) and IIHMR will enable the students to benefit from Johns Hopkins’ track record of excellence in teaching the public health and IIHMR’s expertise in health management.

Dr Pankaj Gupta, President of IIHMR University welcomed the students of the cohort program. He said that being the students of the MPH program, you will be the leaders in transforming millions of lives across the globe. Since the course is very rigorous, he urged the students to prepare a plan of action since the beginning of the course and to be focused to achieve their goal.

Dr SD Gupta, Chairman IIHMR University said that the uniqueness of the program is that it offers the best of the world’s top-rated Master of Public Health program by Johns Hopkins School of Public Health along with the distinctive understanding of healthcare management at IIHMR University to the students. Ms.Maire Diener, West Chairperson of Johns Hopkins University conveyed her wishes to the student of Cohort 7.

Earlier, the program started with the student’s introduction and lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries. The Master of Public Health degree program is designed to focus on public health capacity building in India and other developing countries. The curriculum aims at developing competencies of students in core areas of public health and management besides developing multi-disciplinary skills among them. Thereby, preparing professionals for challenging careers in public health management in the public & private sector, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), national and global organizations. The pedagogy in each course is selected judiciously, with an emphasis on involving the students in learning and helping them to relate concepts and theories to authentic public health management.