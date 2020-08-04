IIHMR University to commence virtual online classes for MBA Second Year batch

Jaipur, 4th August 2020: Considering the ongoing situations due to outspread of Coronavirus,Jaipur based IIHMR University is set to start digital classes for the second-year students in all MBA programs from August 4.

The step has been taken to ensure excellent teaching-learning-evaluation experience through online onboarding. The first four courses of second-year in our MBA programs are Organization and Management of Clinical Services, Applied Demography and Population Dynamics, Sales and Distribution Management and Rural Finance and Banking.

In the beginning of the new academic session, the University had decided to enhance the quality of teaching-learning-evaluation processes of the education programs on the basis of internal assessment, end term audit and Academic Audit.

Announcing the dates of the digital classes, Dr. P R SodaniPro President, IIHMR University, Jaipur said, “We are all set to start online classes for MBA students. We have made all efforts to ensure excellent teaching-learning-evaluation experience through online onboarding. The decision to move to online mode was taken keeping in mind the safety of the students, staff and faculty members in the wake of COVID-19. All examinations of IIHMR University will be conducted through an online platform.”