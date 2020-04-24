IIHMR University to conduct GD/PI digitally to complete admission process amid lockdown

Considering the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19, Jaipur based IIHMR University has decided to conduct GD/PI online over virtual communication app, to complete the admission process. The step was taken to support state government decision on announcement of summer vacation in public and private universities till 31st May due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Students who have already cleared national level aptitude test will be directly called for online GD/PI while others appearing for IIHMR UMAT will be first attempting online test of 2.5 hours on 25 April 2020, and then proceed for their GD/PI. The process of digital GD/PI and online test will commence from 23 April to 29 April. A total of 140 students, appearing for GD will be given 30 minutes for discussion while 10 minutes for personal interview during the entire admission process. Respective panels of faculties for group of students will be constituted who will conduct online GD/PI.

Announcing the online process of admission, Dr. Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University, Jaipur said, “Staying on schedule is our topmost priority and that’s why we decided to execute the entire admission process online. This will help us to start regular classes well on time. Being a public health university, we are commencing the online admission process this time, keeping in mind the guidelines of social distancing and nationwide lockdown”.

IIHMR University, which offers research and management programs in health, pharma and rural will connect with students appearing for GD/PI and online test to guide them on the system requirements of the admission process and a team of IT professionals, will be providing technical support though out the entire process.