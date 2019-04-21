IIHMR University to organise 2nd National Conference

Jaipur. April 2019, Jaipur. IIHMR University, jointly associated with Rajasthani Medical Association and Federation of Health Science Library Associations will be organizing 2nd National Conference on “Ethical Research & Effective Report Writing”, 20-21 April 2019 at IIHMR University, Jaipur. The conference will be focusing on creativity in writings and scientific research in all its conceptual, methodological, disciplinary and professional aspects.

The conference aims to be one of its kind and building a great platform in bringing together the researchers, teachers, and practitioner who are interested in the latest development and findings in effective and ethical research and writing its report. The conference marks to encourage the participants to understand the importance and need for ethical research and develop their own institutional library to satisfy their clientele needs keeping in view ethical standard and effectiveness.

Dr. PR Sodani (Pro President), IIHMR University said, “We are especially interested in work that blends research epistemology and pedagogy that manifests in innovative, inclusive, and engaging scholarship. We call on colleagues to explore new dimensions in effective and ethical research and writing and explain scope and limits of digital and other forms of writing in order to bring new and underrepresented perspectives to the table, to gather and present evidence in several forms and thereby to support and engage the audiences both within and beyond the academic realm.”

The two-day long conference has an academic significance and policy relevance about Plagiarism, Ethical Research, Academic Integrity and will be helping the participants to meet and network with the high-profile professionals. The participants are also invited to contribute research papers.