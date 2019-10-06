IIHMR ushers in awareness on the complications of Diabetes on its 35th Foundation Day

The cause of Non-communicable diseases has risen to a fervent pace, pushing the growth goals of the nation to a standstill, while creating significant hurdles on the way, especially when it comes to diabetes. To create an impressionable counter, awareness needs to be generated and keeping that in mind, IIHMR University has celebrated its 35th Foundation day with a discourse on diabetes. Held on the 5th of October 2019, the day witnessed a zeal of a new level as apart from the much-awaited cultural program and alumni meet, IIHMR U channeled in a sage-like approach to dispersing knowledge as it moved towards desensitizing and waking up young minds up to the perils of Diabetes.

An illuminating open-house conversation on ‘Demystifying Diabetes- From Debility to Cure’ was held at the campus, meeting a curious and empathetic audience. Eminent panelists including Dr. Sailesh Lodha, Senior Consultant and In-charge, Department of Diabetes and Endocrine Sciences, Eternal hospital, (A Mount Sinai Hospital affiliate), Mr. Peeyush Jain, Co-Founder at TrueCover, Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Director, National Institute of Ayurveda, and Dr. T P Yadav, Registrar, Rajasthan Homeopathy Chikitsalaya Board, Jaipur, set forth a passionate and hopeful tone to our future as they discussed extensively on the pitfalls that diabetes is creating for Indian healthcare. Like other occasions, IIHMR set an inspiring figure for all educational bodies to follow, as this event became an extension of its tryst in improving the nation’s health scenario to be in par with its global counterparts.

“The presence of diabetes is pertinent to the present generation as we all are acquainted with someone who has the disease or worse, are suffering from it. This is an age-irrespective phenomenon where children of as small as 5 are susceptible to the onset of diabetes. What is even more alarming is the increase of risk factors that affect the rate of mortality. India as a nation, needs a more stringent approach towards combating this which includes intrinsic vigilance and vast changes in lifestyle and diet, along with an entrenched awareness agenda that the government needs to actively pursue”said Dr.SaileshLodha Senior Consultant and In-charge, Department of Diabetes and Endocrine Sciences, Eternal hospital, (A Mount Sinai Hospital affiliate).

“The mankind has reached to unsurmountable levels where we can not only imagine but also predict the variations at which the world would be affected. Here, for the benefit of healthcare, data science, natural intelligence, artificial intelligence is merging. This empowers the segment to move towards the democratisation of the care meted out to the general public. This would certainly help in predicting significant NCD’s such as diabetes, cancer, depression and other areas. Now, it is of utmost essentiality to predict the incidence of diabetes, via merging family medical history and artificial intelligence to predict the chances and severity of incidence. This would in turn, help save millions of life while creating a significant impact on how diagnosis and care is conducted.” said Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science.

An encouraging address by Dr. Pankaj Gupta (President, IIHMR-U), PhD, CMA, Fulbright Fellow, PCL (Harvard) created an impressionable mark among the audience, with renowned Senior Professor of Medicine, Principal and Controller, SMS Medical College and Hospital, Jaipur, Dr. SudhirBhandari, as the esteemed Chief Guest of the occasion.

Finally, to add a breather to the discussion and lighten up the mood, a scintillating cultural program was organized, where students from all three schools, across streams, came together to perform. The culmination of the event was a grand party that provided much revelry in the lives of all who were present/ involved.“India is at a predicament where while we are advancing, we are also taking a back-step in certain aspects. Awareness is one of the segments where the nation lacks greatly, especially in terms of Non-communicable diseases like diabetes. Through this discussion, IIHMR wants to contribute greatly towards urging the government to take stricter action, while ensuring that awareness is at large and open amongst young minds”said Dr.Pankaj Gupta, President IIHMR University, Jaipur.