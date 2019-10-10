IIHMR ushers in awareness on the intricacies and complications of Diabetes on its 35 th Foundation Day

India is in a precarious situation as the rise of Non-communicablediseases such as diabetes are pushing the nation’s complete health goals far behind. To stressthis point further, IIHMR is set to utilize the prestigious occasion of its 35th Foundation Day todesensitize and wake young minds up to the perils of this modern dilemma. This is not the firsttime for IIHMR to set an inspiring figure for all educational bodies to follow, as it is an extensionof its tryst in improving the nation’s health scenario to be in par with its global counterparts.The occasion of Foundation has always held great pride within the heart of every person whohas been inspired by the immense sea of knowledge the IIHMR is and this focus on diabetesuplifts the pride to a new level as the institutions zoom ahead to create an impressionable markin the educational circuit.

To be held on 5th October, from 1 pm onwards, eminent panelist such as Sailesh Lodha, Senior

Consultant and In-charge, Department of Diabetes and Endocrine Sciences, Eternal hospital, (A

Mount Sinai Hospital affiliate), Mr. Peeyush Jain, Co-Founder at TrueCover, Dr Sudhir Bhandari,

Senior professor of Medicine, Principal & controller at SMS, Medical College & Hospital, Jaipur,

India and Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, Director, NIA, Jaipur will discuss extensively on the pitfalls that

diabetes is creating for Indian healthcare.

A rousing address by Dr. Pankaj Gupta (President, IIHMR-U), PhD, CMA, Fulbright Fellow, PCL

(Harvard) will pep up the audience while the esteemed Chief Guest Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, CEO,

Aegis School of Data Science I Founder – mUni, Big Data Factory, Data Science Congress, Bell

Award, Edutech Congress, would sum up the precarious scenario aptly.

Presently, nearly 98 million people in India may have type 2 diabetes by 2030, according to a

study published 'Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology' journal, which also stated that the amount

of insulin needed to effectively treat type 2 diabetes will rise by more than 20 per cent

worldwide over the next 12 years. This needs the nation’s attention in creating an emboldening

scenario to counteract this precarious rise.