IIHMR’s 5th convocation charged up its graduate students for their bright future

With pomp, gaiety and practical life-lessons from the industry veterans, India’s number one institute in hospital and health management, Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), felicitated students of its various degree courses including MBA Hospital and Health Management, MBA Pharmaceutical Management, MBA Rural Management and Master of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, USA & IIHMR University, INDIA (Cooperative Program) recently at their college campus.

The 5th convocation ceremony saw the presence of dignitaries such as Shri. Atul Sobti Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) and Shri Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Medical College, Jaipur.

Bhandari, who graced the event as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, said if the students want to excel in their lives they should never forget the sacrifices made by their parents and other family members.

“A convocation is one of the milestones in life one never forgets and I am sure you will share the immense feeling of pride and happiness with us and all your family members, friends and colleagues. One should never forget the great sacrifices your family and faculty have made to give you the best possible education. It is now your responsibility to do your best possible to give back to society and make them all proud,” he said.

His motivational speech was received well by the students, who gave a huge round of applause after he finished his address. Bhandari also expressed his sincere appreciation to all the faculty and staff of IIHMR for providing a holistic platform to the students.

His address was followed by another inspirational speech from Atul Sobti, who guided students on how to become a true leader and at the same time a visionary.

“I want each one of you to not just be charismatic leaders in what you do but also to be visionaries. Have a dream, a goal in life which will help make the society a better place to live in. And work for it, work hard, as there is no substitute for hard work. The basic difference between a leader and a visionary is that the vision continues to endure even when the visionary is not in charge, and the goal is fulfilled by the team, the organization, as each one will be believing in it,” Sobti said.

Sobti, who has an illustrious career of four decades, also listed out some key points on how to become successful in life.

“The first lesson is: Follow your passion and stay true to it. The second lesson is: Take pride in what you do. The third lesson is: Reason it out, but don’t let go. The fourth, most important, and my mantra for Success is focus on execution. The fifth and the perhaps the most appropriate lesson for you is: Balance your work and life from beginning—be healthy to make others healthy,” he concluded with Shri Mahatma Gandhi’s quote.

Dr Pankaj Gupta, President, IIHMR University, Jaipur, thanked the dignitaries for their key notes and congratulated the students for their future endeavours. He also highlighted how his institution in last 35 years contributed in policy and program management research in the health and hospital sectors throughout India and South East Asia.

“We are an exclusive and first-of-our-kind research and postgraduate university in the domains of public health, health and hospital administration, pharmaceutical management and rural development. IIHMR University excels in knowledge creation, storage, and dissemination of information in the health sector,”he added.