IIIT Hyderabad Restructures MSIT program into an Online Model Post-Covid

Hyderabad: The Highly Successful MSIT Program at IIIT Hyderabad, with 100% placement over the last 10 years, is being restructured as a partly-on-campus Online program with 3 Semesters of course work followed by one semester of internship/practicum.

Important changes are as follows:

– Staggered Rolling Admission. Given the uncertainties of exam schedules and graduation dates caused due to the pandemic, prospective students can start the program every quarter.

– Online Learning By Doing. Our innovative Project Based Learning By Doing curriculum has been adapted for remote online learning.

– One-on-one Personalized Mentoring. Instead of conventional group learning in classroom-sized batches, the new instruction model uses personalized one-to- one interaction.

– Mastery Learning. The revised program implements variable duration learning, in which the “time-constant-outcome-variable paradigm” is replaced by the “time- variable-outcome constant paradigm”. Each student must get an A before proceeding to the next course.

– Self-Paced Instruction. Personalized mentoring enables each student to proceed at their own speed until they demonstrate mastery by getting 90% or more in each subject.

– Personalized Examination-on-Demand. Every student can request a personalized exam when they feel ready.

Students can now complete the coursework in one calendar year, with reduced tuition, followed by a semester-length Practicum. Students will also be able to choose a specialization across Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, App Development (Full stack), Blockchain Technologies, and Information Security.

The MSIT Online program remains a full-fledged Master’s Program with campus placement opportunities and industry partnerships, helping students learn concepts by applying them in real-world scenarios.

Applications to the MSIT Program will be reviewed and admitted on a rolling schedule after a virtual interview, allowing students to seek admission to the program without any health and safety concerns. Students can apply for the program through the MSIT Program website.