IIIT-Naya Raipur commences admissions for M. Tech. Programs

International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), a State University (recognized by UGC),has commenced admissions for its M. Tech. programs in Communication& Signal Processing, VLSI & Embedded System, Information Security and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence for the Academic Year (2019-2020). The last date for submission of online application forms for the first phase of admissions is 9th June 2019. IIIT-NR is a joint venture between the Government of Chhattisgarh and NTPC . IIIT-NR located at Raipur, is the first Institute in India to offer an M. Tech. program in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

Admission to the 2-year M.Tech. program is only through a valid GATE score. There are two different categories for students to seek admissions which include All India Quota (50%) and Chhattisgarh State Quota (50%). Students with a minimum CPI/CGPA of 6.5 or 60% of marks or first class in the qualifying degree, fulfilling specific requirements for different disciplines are eligible to apply for admission as well as scholarships.

Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha, VC & Director, IIIT Naya Raipur, said “At IIIT-NR we are mentored by a highly eminent board consisting of Mr. Ajai Chowdhry (Founder-HCL), Prof. Arogyaswami Paulraj (Marconi Award winner & Professor Emeritus-Stanford University) along with other visionaries. We are committed to bring best of the faculty and resources to enable students create solutions for today’s problems and products for the needs of the country, especially to the underprivileged segment”.

Dr. Rajarshi Mahapatra, Dean (Academics), IIIT-NR said “The students admitted to the M.Tech. programme will receive a monthly Institute scholarship of Rs.12,400 and are encouraged to present research papers at reputed conferences for which the institute provides financial support. Some of the selected students will be carrying out research abroad with institute financial assistantship up to Rs.5 Lakhs. This is a unique facility provided by the IIIT-Naya Raipur.”

It may be noted that the top ten technology trends are in the domain of Data Science, Artificial Science, Information security, Communication and Signal Processing. Accordingly, the M.Tech. programs are designed to provide specializations in these industry appropriate fields. Such program offerings not only increase the avenues for M.Tech. students but also provide robust career opportunities