IIIT Naya Raipur invites application for PhD

IIIT Naya Raipur has announced admissions open for application of PhD programs in all disciplines of Engineering (CSE, ECE), Science (Physics, Mathematics), Humanities and Management for the Autumn 2020 session. The goal of the Ph.D. program at IIIT-NR is to prepare the scholars for becoming global academic, industrial and R&D leaders; with a vision to prepare the students to keep pace with expanding frontiers of knowledge and global developments. Candidates aspiring for the admission may apply online or download the application form from the website: https://www.iiitnr.ac.in/

Important Dates

Last date of online application is 17th April , 2020

Eligibility Criteria

The minimum educational qualification for admission is a Master’s degree with a consistently good academic record in relevant discipline. The candidate should have first division or equivalent in both Bachelor and Master level degree.

All candidates seeking admission under Institute Scholar category shall have to possess requisite marks/grades in the qualifying examination given below:

· Ph.D. (Engineering)- GATE/UGC-NET/CSIR-NET

· Ph.D. (Science, Management)-GATE/UGC-NET/CSIR-NET/NBHM

· Ph.D. (HSS)- UGC-NET/ CSIR-NET