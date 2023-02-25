IIITB Mphasis RISE 2023 Highlights the Best in Research and Innovation

Bangalore Feb 25, 2023: Research, Innovation, Society, and Entrepreneurship (RISE), the flagship research-based outreach event, successfully concluded its seventh edition on February 25. The two-day event, which was hosted by the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB), was dedicated to showcasing the evolution of research and innovation in the institution. The event was conducted by the Mphasis Cognitive Computing CoE, supported by the F1 Foundation, the CSR arm of Mphasis.

This year’s RISE was special as it promised to provide visitors with a bird’s eye view of the latest research and innovation at IIIT Bangalore. IIITB-Mphasis RISE 2023 featured an Open House on February 25, which included a keynote from Dr. Subrata Rakshit, Director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR), followed by four-panel discussions.

“RISE Open House gave a focused output of IIITB through all the four aspects-Research, Innovation, Society and Entrepreneurship, thus contributing to the well-being of the society and its ecosystem. Students from schools, engineering colleges, research labs as well as people from the industry participated in various demos and talks,” said Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, IIITB.

“At Mphasis, we believe that the key to building a better future lies in bridging the skill gap in the tech sector. By investing in creating such platforms for the current talent pool of budding engineers, we are not only preparing for the challenges of tomorrow but also building a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem. This collaborative effort with IIITB, it’s our attempt towards achieving a common goal of developing a batch of industry-ready talent that can directly contribute towards a stronger economy and a better world. Leveraging next-generation technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence, will be key to achieving this goal in the years to come. And by combining Mphasis’ expertise in cutting-edge technology solutions with IIIT-B’s commitment to driving social change, we will continue to harness the power of innovation to address some of society’s most pressing issues and create a better world for all,” said Mr. Srikanth Karra, Chief Human Resource Officer, Mphasis.

IIITB-Mphasis RISE 2023 featured four engaging panel discussions, each dedicated to a distinct theme. The Authors’ Panel explored the ins and outs of publishing, providing attendees with invaluable insights into the publishing process. The Recruiters’ Panel examined the future of work and how organizations could shape it to drive growth and innovation. The Startups’ Panel featured a highly anticipated startup battle, where successful entrepreneurs showcased their journeys and offered advice to aspiring business owners. The Researchers’ Panel, titled “NEXTGEN Research,” provided a platform for top-level researchers and research administrators to discuss the latest advancements in research and innovation. Attendees had the unique opportunity to gain insights from experts across a diverse range of fields and engage in thought-provoking discussions.

“RISE is a flagship Research based Outreach event. This year is its seventh edition and to commemorate RISE in the silver jubilee year, we had theme-based sessions on trending topics such as digital identity, decisions with data, multi-media and smart environment. The Open House of the event was a quick roundup of the latest research happening at IIITB through the various poster presentations and demos from students of all levels starting from MTech to Ph.D. They were also able to look at the important research that was performed over the last 25 years at IIITB along with the societal impact created by various projects of the institute. Some of the significant innovation and entrepreneurship attempts showcased provided the visitor with an idea of the versatility of our work. Our Future wall provided insight for on what directions various research groups wished to take and their ambitions,” said Prof. Shivkumar Malapaka, Orgnising Chair, RISE.

At the MINRO Experience Center, visitors were treated to a diverse range of demos showcasing the latest advancements in technology across several exciting themes. The demos covered topics such as Digital Identity, offering visitors insights into the future of secure digital identification; Decisions with Data, exploring how data-driven insights were transforming decision-making across industries; and Smart Environment, where visitors could experience cutting-edge technology in the realm of environmental sustainability. The demos also covered the themes of Hardware & VLSI, Theory & Computing, Multimedia, and The Base, offering something for everyone interested in the latest advancements in technology.