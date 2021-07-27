IIL Launches Herbicide Hachiman for Soybean & Pulses Eyeing Kharif Season Crops

National: Keeping in mind the need of farmers to control all types of weeds in soybean and other pulses crops during the ongoing Kharif season, leading agrochemical company Insecticides (India) Ltd. today announced the launch of ‘Hachiman’, a newpost emergence herbicide that will stamp out both broad-leaf as well as narrow leaf weeds. Hachiman is a product by Nissan Chemical, Japan, and marketed in India by Insecticides (India) Ltd. as a product under its popular ‘Tractor Brand’.

“Pulses are an important crop as they are one of the most common sources of dietary protein. Among the various biotic stresses to the pulse cultivation, weeds cause severe yield loss. Pulses grow slowly in the initial days when weeds grow faster than the crop and smother it. About 84 percent of the pulse cultivation area is rainfed where the crop is grown in Kharif season in combination with non-legume crops, forcing pulses to such biotic stresses. Weeds also serve as an alternate host to pests in the field and weed management in pulses is essential to improve crop yield and ensure India’s way to a food secure future. The dual action Hachiman is the latest product in our kitty which is again a product of Nissan, Japan. We are looking forward to a good response from the farmers of states like MP, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.” says Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director, Insecticides (India) Ltd.

“Hachiman has been tested to be safe for all types of pulses and is effective even when both broad-leaf and grassy weeds grow together. The herbicide moves both acropetally and basipetally & controls weeds effectively. Even if it rains two hours after spray, Hachiman will remain effective. The product will come with a detailed leaflet with instructions to use the herbicide in the vernacular languages,” says Mr. P. C. Pabbi, Sr. Vice President, Insecticides (India) Limited.